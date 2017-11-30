General News

Osler makes Minister’s Medal Honour Roll

Prevention of Error-based Transfers (PoET) — a quality improvement project led by William Osler Health System — has earned a place on the Minister’s Medal Honour Roll.
Recognized at Health Quality Ontario’s (HQO) Health Quality Transformation conference, PoET is among 14 projects awarded the prestigious 2017 Minister’s Medal. The Minister’s Medal, now in its fifth year, is an annual awards program honouring excellence in health quality and safety across the province.
Osler’s PoET is currently operating in 12 long-term care homes in the Central West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN). PoET uses a collaborative approach to address the challenge of multiple end-of-life transfers to hospitals, and enables collaboration with long-term care home residents in the design of their treatment plans, assistance with decision-making processes, and guidance in tailoring solutions to help support their care as needed.
“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award, and proud of the achievements of the Osler team — led by Ethicists Paula Chidwick and Jill Oliver — in partnership with long-term care home residents, staff and physicians, to help support the community in this meaningful way,” said Kiki Ferrari, interim executive vice-president of clinical services at Osler. “Through our partnership and collaboration, we are helping to identify and integrate residents’ wishes, values and beliefs in decision-making, thereby reducing transfers from long-term care to hospital and significantly enhancing the patient experience across the region.”

         

