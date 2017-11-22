Editorial Cartoon — Nov. 23, 2017

By Bill Rea John Clarkson was a character, who cold be blunt and outspoken, as the situation required. The second mayor of the Town of ...

By Bill Rea Flags at Town Hall were lowered this week in memory of Sam Jones. Caledon’s former treasurer died Sunday. He was 73. “Those ...

By Bill Rea It’s only preliminary at this stage, but Caledon taxpayers could be looking at a 3.35 per cent increase in their property taxes ...

The Holidays are fast approaching, with plenty of celebrating to go with it. With the season comes the question of getting home after the parties, ...

Are you concerned about keeping your community safe? Would you be interested in taking an active role in crime prevention and community safety matters in ...

By Bill Rea It won’t be long now before Caledon residents will be able to keep hens in their back yards, although there will be ...

Caledon OPP are recruiting for a number of available auxiliary constable positions at the detachment. Interested persons are invited to attend an information session at ...

Caledon Parent-Child Centre/Ontario Early Years Centre (CPCC/OEYC) is gearing up for its annual Children’s Christmas Party. It will be Nov. 25 from 9:30 to 11:30 ...

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...