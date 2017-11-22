Uncategorized

Hawks soar over Cougars in battle for third place

November 22, 2017

By Jake Courtepatte
The rivalry is on.
The Caledon Golden Hawks retook third place in the PJHL’s Carruthers division standings Sunday with a win over the Schomberg Cougars, staying perfect in two teams’ season series with their third win in three games.
With the two squads flip-flopping between third and fourth place for the last couple of weeks, Sunday’s match at Caledon East promised to be heated, with the Hawks down one point to the Cougars.
It was Schomberg that came out white hot, finding the back of the net three times by the midway point of the first period, before Tyler Whitten notched his 10th of the year on the power play.
Schomberg made it 4-1 with an early goal in the second period, though Andrew Woods cut the deficit back to two late in the frame.
Facing a 4-2 score with 20 minutes to go, Caledon mounted an impressive comeback with three unanswered goals. Marc Simonetta capitalized twice on a string of Schomberg penalties, while the game winner was scored by Whitten with less than four minutes left in regulation.
Simonetta and Whitten combined for seven points in the contest, and trail only captain Matt Magliozzi in team scoring, who was absent from Sunday’s game.
Brody Read picked up his fifth win of the season, and third in the last five games, stopping 26 shots he faced.
The win capped off a 1-1 weekend for the Hawks, who were the latest victims of the Stayner Siskins’ perfect record in a road match Saturday.
The 21-0-0 Siskins scored the game’s first six goals before Andrew Woods finally broke the goose egg in the final second of the second period. Everett Flewelling scored the only goal of the third period in a 6-2 loss.
Sunday’s win, however, picks up a huge two points for the Hawks, who evened their season record at 10-10-1. Their one-point advantage over the Cougars also comes with one game in hand, while holding a three-point advantage over both the Penetang Kings and Midland Flyers.
Schomberg will be looking to exact revenge tonight (Thursday) with a rematch at the Trisan Centre, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m. in Schomberg.
Caledon then visits the 6-14-1 Huntsville Otters Friday, before hosting the 8-9-2 Kings at Caledon East Sunday.
The Hawks will be without first-year defenseman Cameron Clewes for the next four games, assessed the suspension after an attempt-to-injure call in Sunday’s game.
Mathiau Young also has one game left on a suspension for his role in a cross-checking major in the second period of the game against Stayner.
