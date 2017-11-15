Uncategorized

Editorial Cartoon — Nov. 16, 2017

November 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

         

St. Michael was on display for aspiring students

         

Owners to be informed after properties on Register

By Bill Rea Caledon Council is going ahead with the idea of including properties on the Town’s Heritage Register without first informing the owners. Councillors ...

Drinking Habits 2 brings lots of laughs to stage at Townhall Players

By Bill Rea About a year ago, the Caledon Townhall Players presented an offering of a group of nuns who find that marketing a particularly ...

Regional staff will investigate if steel pipes are better than concrete

By Bill Rea Is it better to have watermains made of steel or concrete? Peel Regional councillors had a spirited debate on that question recently, ...

Region currently looking at one per cent tax hike in budget

By Bill Rea Peel Regional councillors are starting to hear what’s being proposed for the 2018 budget. Councillors were told by Regional staff last week ...

Spaghetti dinner in Cheltenham

The Youth Group at Cheltenham Baptist Church will be hosting an authentic Italian Spaghetti Dinner Thursday (Nov. 9). It will run from 6:30 to 8 ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...