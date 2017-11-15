Golden Hawks riding two-game winning streak

November 15, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The high-flying offence of the Caledon Golden Hawks just keeps rolling.

The PJHL Carruthers division’s third-best offence scored six straight goals in the second and third periods of their match with the Midland Flyers Sunday to soar to third place in the standings.

Maintaining a steady grip on the Flyers so far this season, as winners of three in a row between the two, Caledon rolled through their opponent 8-3.

The first period at Caledon East was as back and forth as a hockey game comes, with Midland scoring the first goal past Michael Kaczor just 20 seconds into the game, before the teams traded tallies for a 3-2 Midland lead at intermission.

From there, it was all Caledon, as they threw 27 shots at the Midland net in the final two periods, while Kaczor stood tall in making 28 saves on 31 shots in total.

Tyler Whitten and Michael Andrews led the way for the Hawks in notching four points apiece, while Marc Simonetta had three of his own.

Sean Nottle, Andrew Woods, Lucas Amoroso and Mathiau Young each contributed two.

Back-to-back wins over the Flyers has created a nice buffer zone between the Hawks and the Midland team, who were battling for third in the division prior to last week.

With losses in eight of their last nine, the Flyers are freefalling down the Carruthers division ladder while the Hawks welcome a new opponent near the top.

Winners of five of their last seven, the Schomberg Cougars have joined the Hawks at an identical 9-9-0-1 record this season, both teams sitting three points up on the dormant Penetang Kings and 13 back of the second-place Alliston Hornets.

A crucial week lies ahead for the Hawks in facing the Stayner Siskins on the road Saturday. The Siskins remain undefeated through the first 19 games.

Forward William Patry, who has a goal and five assists through 14 games this season, will sit his third and final game of the suspension he received following a game misconduct in the Hawks’ Nov. 3 meeting with the Kings.

Sunday’s home match promises to be a battle when the Hawks host the Cougars at Caledon East. Caledon is 2-0 in the season series between the rivals so far.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

Readers Comments (0)