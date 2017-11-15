November 15, 2017 ·
ALTON SCHOOL HELPS OUT TERRY FOX
A representative of the Terry Fox Foundation was on hand at Alton Public School recently to make a presentation recognizing the school’s participation in annual Terry Fox Runs over 15 years. Teacher Judith Phillips reported the school doubled its fundraising target this year to $1,100, and actually raised $1,237. Over the last 15 years, the school has raised more than $8,000 for cancer research. Students Carly Dignum and Wyatt Ellacott are seen here hoisting the school’s 15-year pennant. Wyatt had run more than 300 laps (or 150 kilometres) during the last month as part of the school’s Terry Fox Challenge.
Submitted photo