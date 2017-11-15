Heart Lake Insurance moves into senior hockey lead

November 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
Team rep Peter Coghill shook up his lineup with a couple of trades and it broke a five-game losing streak for the Jiffy Lube Oilers in a big way.
The Oilers blitzed Fines Ford Lincoln 7-1 last Monday night in Caledon Senior Hockey League action at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena. In the other games, Heart Lake Insurance moved into first place with a 3-0 win over Yale Industrial Trucks and Rutherford Global Logistics topped the Grit Bagmen 4-2.
Jiffy Lube 7, Fines Ford 1
Coghill also took matters into his own hands in the win, as he ran up a goal and three assists.
The newcomers to Jiffy Lube also stood out. Dom Spignesi hit for a goal and an assist and Grant Moffat had two helpers. Greg Frangakis scored two goals, while Marty Madensky and team sponsor Brian Fetterly both added a goal and an assist. Maurizo Giorgio scored the other goal. Gary Hughes led the assists parade with three.
Stefan Pacula scored an unassisted goal for Fines.
Heart Lake 3, Yale 0
Tim Sinclair sparked Heart Lake with a goal and two assists in handing Yale their second loss of the season.
Jamie McDonald had a goal and an assist. Team sponsor Chris Spilar scored the other goal. Howard Wight, team rep Ian Kerr and Jamie Hardman all had one assist. Goaltender Pat DiFrancesco held off the Yale shooters to earn the shutout.
Rutherford 4, Grit 2
Nick Pistilli was the triggerman for Rutherford, firing three goals in the win over Grit.
Mark Perrin was tops in the other column, clicking for three assists. Team rep Nick Taccogna scored the other goal. Garry Hoxey had two assists with Bruno Fracassi bagging a single.
Team sponsor Greg Collins and Jim Sabaziotis scored for Grit. Assists went to Carlo Fantin, Tony Curcio and John Crossley.
