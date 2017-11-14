Talk of the Town by Mayor Allan Thompson — Lot to reflect on in November

I was honoured last Sunday to lay a wreath at the Caledon East cenotaph for the first of four services taking place in Caledon leading up to Remembrance Day Nov. 11.

The services are always emotional for me and when it’s cold and rainy, like it was last Sunday, I think about the conditions our service men and women have endured defending our freedom day in and day out during times of war and conflict.

Another moment for me was when Caledon resident Russell Brown placed a wreath in remembrance of his friends and colleagues of the Royal Canadian Air Force. Russell, a squadron leader with the RCAF, trained and prepared our World War II pilots for battle. His contributions and service helped Canada and our allies to victory, securing our freedom; we are deeply grateful to and proud of him.

The Remembrance Day service at the Town of Caledon will be tomorrow (Friday) at the Caledon East Cenotaph. A parade of Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School students will begin at 10:30 a.m. The service will follow parade.

Reflecting back on Small Business Month

I visited a number of local businesses last month and got to talk to business owners and their staff about how we can work together to build our local economy and attract more business.

Caledon has wonderfully unique stores and shops where you can find that perfect gift or personal accessory that you won’t find at a mall. So instead of fighting traffic and travelling long distances, shop local.

If you are a business owner or entrepreneur, our Economic Development Team is here to help you navigate processes to grow your business. Sign up for our monthly Economic Development newsletter

November is Woman Abuse

Prevention Month

Statistics report that 67 per cent of the population knows someone who has experienced physical or sexual abuse.

Last year, Family Transition Place experienced a 10 per cent average increase in clients served per program. Specifically:

• Emergency Shelter — 103 women and 65 children;

• Woman Abuse Counselling — 388 women;

• Sexual Abuse Counselling — 151 women and 22 men;

• Crisis/Info Line — 3,742 calls;

• Addictions and Outreach — 80 women;

• Child Witness — 45 women and 31 children;

• Transitional Support Services — 318 women and five men;

• Support Within Housing/Outreach — 51 women;

• Second Stage Housing — 20 women and 23 children;

• Rural Response Program — 32 women (reflects six months of data)

• Youth Education — 1,571 youth.

I’m proud to show my support to end violence against women by participating in the province-wide Wrapped in Courage Campaign.

Learn more about Woman Abuse Prevention Month or how to get help or support someone who is being abused by visiting www.familytransitionplace.ca

There is much to remember and reflect on this month, and there is so much to be grateful for.

