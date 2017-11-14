Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

November 14, 2017 · 0 Comments
By John Palmer
This year I have been very fortunate to volunteer with two exemplary organizations in Caledon: The Rotary Club in Palgrave and Bethell Hospice in Inglewood.
The Rotary is an international service organization that provides an excellent opportunity to get involved with people who share a common interest in our responsibilities at a community and global level. Volunteering within the community for activities such as Camp Enterprise, a program for high school students interested in entrepreneurship, the Wines of the World event, and Chuck Wagon support for special events such as the Terry Fox Run have been both positive and fun experiences. Rotary is also involved in many global issues, such as fighting disease, maternal health and providing clean water.
Volunteering at the Bethell Hospice provides an enriching experience from a learning and personal growth perspective. Bethell provides residential and community programs supporting individuals with life limiting illnesses and their caregivers. They offer a variety of volunteer opportunities including in-home visiting, community awareness, reception, kitchen, resident support, complementary therapies, landscaping, maintenance, event support, administration and bereavement support. Bethell provides excellent in-depth training and this year received a three-year CARF Accreditation, internationally recognized, for health and human services. Rotary Club of Palgrave’s ongoing support of Bethell Hospice’s programming recognizes its importance in our community.
Volunteering is a rewarding way to become more involved, learn new skills, and remain active. For more information on how the Rotary Club of Palgrave supports organizations like Bethell Hospice, sign up for a Wednesday night Rotary meeting at Caledon Estates by visiting our web site at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com
