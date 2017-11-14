Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

November 14, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By John Palmer
This year I have been very fortunate to volunteer with two exemplary organizations in Caledon: The Rotary Club in Palgrave and Bethell Hospice in Inglewood.
The Rotary is an international service organization that provides an excellent opportunity to get involved with people who share a common interest in our responsibilities at a community and global level. Volunteering within the community for activities such as Camp Enterprise, a program for high school students interested in entrepreneurship, the Wines of the World event, and Chuck Wagon support for special events such as the Terry Fox Run have been both positive and fun experiences. Rotary is also involved in many global issues, such as fighting disease, maternal health and providing clean water.
Volunteering at the Bethell Hospice provides an enriching experience from a learning and personal growth perspective. Bethell provides residential and community programs supporting individuals with life limiting illnesses and their caregivers. They offer a variety of volunteer opportunities including in-home visiting, community awareness, reception, kitchen, resident support, complementary therapies, landscaping, maintenance, event support, administration and bereavement support. Bethell provides excellent in-depth training and this year received a three-year CARF Accreditation, internationally recognized, for health and human services. Rotary Club of Palgrave’s ongoing support of Bethell Hospice’s programming recognizes its importance in our community.
Volunteering is a rewarding way to become more involved, learn new skills, and remain active. For more information on how the Rotary Club of Palgrave supports organizations like Bethell Hospice, sign up for a Wednesday night Rotary meeting at Caledon Estates by visiting our web site at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

St. Michael was on display for aspiring students

         

Owners to be informed after properties on Register

By Bill Rea Caledon Council is going ahead with the idea of including properties on the Town’s Heritage Register without first informing the owners. Councillors ...

Drinking Habits 2 brings lots of laughs to stage at Townhall Players

By Bill Rea About a year ago, the Caledon Townhall Players presented an offering of a group of nuns who find that marketing a particularly ...

Regional staff will investigate if steel pipes are better than concrete

By Bill Rea Is it better to have watermains made of steel or concrete? Peel Regional councillors had a spirited debate on that question recently, ...

Region currently looking at one per cent tax hike in budget

By Bill Rea Peel Regional councillors are starting to hear what’s being proposed for the 2018 budget. Councillors were told by Regional staff last week ...

Spaghetti dinner in Cheltenham

The Youth Group at Cheltenham Baptist Church will be hosting an authentic Italian Spaghetti Dinner Thursday (Nov. 9). It will run from 6:30 to 8 ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9 The Youth Group at Cheltenham Baptist Church will be hosting an authentic Italian Spaghetti Dinner, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the ...