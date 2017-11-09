HUMBERVIEW TAKES ROPSSAA TITLE
The varsity girls’ field hockey team at Humberview Secondary School went undefeated this season and won the right to hoist the trophy at the 2017 ROPSSAA championships. The team defeated Lorne Park 2-1 in overtime with a goal from Jaclyn Vanderdoelen. Kuljit Sahota also scored, netting the tying goal in the second half. The team travelled to Burlington for the OFSAA Provincial Championships over the weekend. They lost to Southwood and Craig Kielburger the first day, but battled back to defeat Haavergal 3-0. Goal scorers at OFSAA were Kiana Hudson, Kuljit Sahota and Lauren McArthur. Coaches Lorelea Rice and Terry Nielsen are very proud of the team and wish to congratulate them on an outstanding season. The members are Jaclyn Vanderdoelen, Fizza Ali, Lia Chan, Lauren McArthur, Lauren Chinn, Lyndsay Lowe, Carly Pleasance, Ruth Esedafe, Hayley Mueller, Kiranjit Sahota, Kuljit Sahota, Sophia Roche, Kiana Hudson, Hannah Saarimaki, Hannah Fitzgerald, Rhiannon Krauter, Siobhan Smith and Allison Learmont.
Photo by Andrew Zhang