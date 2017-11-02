Golden Hawks lay a beat down on Terriers

November 2, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The Golden Hawk is the predator, and the Terrier is the prey.

For the second time in the young PJHL season, the Caledon Golden Hawks have posted a dozen goals in a game against the Orillia Terriers.

It goes without saying, they were in the win column for both.

The latest trouncing came Sunday in what was the Golden Hawks’ only match for the week, putting on an offensive show for a home crowd at Caledon East arena.

Stuck in a five-game losing streak and scraping the bottom of the PJHL’s Carruthers division, the Terriers pulled off a number of roster shakeups last week in an effort to improve their defence, including releasing veteran captain d-man Matt Vince.

It certainly failed to help the young, new-look squad, as the Golden Hawks promptly put up four goals in the first period. Andrew Woods found the back of the net on a nice backhand to the shelf just more than two minutes in, before Mathiau Young put one home on a scramble in front just a minute and a half later.

Marc Simonetta sent home a quick wrister off of a draw just past the halfway mark of the period, before Andrew Woods kept the puck on a two-on-one shortly after to make it 4-0.

That ended Orillia keeper Derek Haourt’s night in net, and though Orillia broke the goose egg in the final two minutes of the period, everything continued to go Caledon’s way.

The Hawks managed five special-team goals in the second period, four on the power play and one shorthanded. They went six-for-eight on the power play that evening.

Orillia managed one more late in the third period, though it barely dented the Caledon lead as the home team left with a 12-2 win.

Woods and Matt Magliozzi each had five point nights, Woods notching four goals for his first hat trick of the year.

Young also recorded a hat trick in the contest.

Magliozzi’s one-goal, four-assist night built upon his lead as the team’s top scorer, also vaulting him to second place in Carruthers division scoring, behind only Ben Hughes of the Stayner Siskins.

He is the only player inside the top 10 not on either the Siskins or Alliston Hornets squads, both teams pulling far away from the rest of the division in the early going of the season.

Caledon has cozied into the third-place position with the win, holding onto a record of 7-7-0-1, though 11 points already separate the Hawks from the second place Hornets.

A busy week ahead has the Hawks facing the first place Siskins tonight (Thursday) for already the fourth time this year, hoping to break the Siskins’ perfect 14-0-0-0 record to start the season.

They then pay a visit Friday night to the 4-6-0-2 Penetang Kings, before hosting the 6-8-0-0 Midland Flyers at Caledon East Sunday.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

