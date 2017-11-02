Blades’ lead reduced in Sunday night league

After six weeks of action, two teams are beginning to pull away from the rest of the pack in the Sunday Night Hockey League.

Oct. 22 saw the Ken’s Lawnmower Repair Blades fail to win for the first time in the campaign. They were held to a 3-3 draw by the St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings. The Blades came away from the evening still in first place with 11 points, but their lead was cut to one. The Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators blanked the Ainsley Fire Protection Fire to tighten their grip on second place.

The other two matches that evening saw the Caledon Hills Brewing Co. Brewers beat the Mr. Handyman Ice Hogs, while the Pommies Cider Co. Wild got by the Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins.

Oct. 22

Wings 3, Blades 3

The Blades and Wings couldn’t find a winner.

The Wings’ goal getter was Eric Webster with all three, helped by Rob Thibeault, Mike Blackwood, Chuck Hughes, Larry Richardson and Mike DeFrancesco. Blades bin bulgers were Bogdan Rapan from Dan Maggio and Mark Bauldry, Bret Appio from Maggio and Dave Payne, and Darren Levy from Dave Gardilcic and Greg Fuller.

Brewers 9, Ice Hogs 1

The Brewers were more than the Ice Hogs could handle this night, getting handed a thumping.

Brewer point getters were Kevin Bowen, Dave Matheson, Brent Spagnol, Bob McHardy, Jay Beech, Steve Conforti, Steve Nicoloff, Brandon Scott and Lee Noseworthy. The Handyman’s lone marker was Matt Moss from Kevin Hayashi and Adam Micelli.

Predators 5, Fire 0

Posting back to back shut-outs, Alex Nordheimer led the Predators to another win.

Predator point getters were Cam Coulter from Darren Jones and Colin Fyffe, Coulter from Steve Hutchins and Mike Desario, Jones from Fyffe and Coulter, Fyffe from Coulter and Jones, and Hutchins from Fab Iafano and Ryan Smith.

Wild 5, Griffins 3

In the last match of the night, the Wild drowned out the Griffins for the win.

Wild warriors were Jason Clark and Shaun Heron with singles and Craig Shaw with the hat-trick. Assists were from Heron, Clark, Shaw and Gary Morris. Griffin go-to guys were Richard Archer from Cory Schittenhelm and Brendan Pace, Ed Lewis from Lee Maunu and Archer, and Ron Toffan from Kevin Norris and Ryan Wood.

Oct. 15

The previous week saw the league play move to Bolton, and a couple of teams seemed to benefit from the change.

Fire 8, Griffins 4

The first game back in Bolton saw the Fire burn the Griffins.

Fire point getters were Mike Andreoli, Tim Vokey, Shane Ainsley, Jeff Grimshaw, Jon Gingerich, Alex White and Mark Andreoli. Griffin goal getters were Alex Schittenhelm, Jesse Thompson, Toffan and Matt Dowdle, with help from Archer, Wood and Schittenhelm.

Predators 4, Wild 0

Nordheimer stood tall and turned away all to get the shut out for the Predators.

Net nabbing for the winners were Coulter from Jones and Austin Brown, Iafano from Coulter, Coulter from Brown, and Hutchins from Iafano and Kevin Christie.

Blades 3, Ice Hogs 2

Both teams skated hard and the Blades were able to take the win by a razor blade over the Ice Hogs.

Blade bin bashers were Gardilcic from Appio, Appio from Levy and Fuller, and Rapan (unassisted). Handyman lamp lighters were Graham Bryson from Greg Keenan, and Moss from Keenan.

Brewers 3, Wings 3

The last game of the night saw the Wings and Brewers skate to a draw.

Brewer twine ticklers were Nicoloff from Beech, Spagnol from Bowen and Nicoloff, and Spagnol from Scott and McHardy. The Wing whipper was Daniel Hamlett with the hat-trick, helped by Mike Weeda, Webster and Richardson.

Oct. 1

The last night of action in Inglewood for the league saw some pretty hard-fought games.

Blades 6, Wild 1

The Blades chopped up the Wild and took the win.

Net nabbing for the Blades were Daryll Simpson with four goals and Levy and Shawn Simpson with singles, helped by Shawn Simpson, Gardilcic, and Scott Drouillard. Wild’s lone marksman was Sean Mazurkiewicz (unassisted).

Wings 4, Griffins 3

In a tight match, the Wings were able to soar over the Griffins and take home the victory.

Bin bulgers for the Wings were DeFrancesco from Hamlett, Victor Ranieri from Hughes and Blackwood, Hamlett from Sandro Mignosa and Shane DeLaronde, and Ranieri from Blackwood. Griffin goal getters were Toffan from Dowdle, Bredan Pace from Alex Schittenhelm and Norris, and Schittenhelm from Wood.

Fire 3, Brewers 3

No winners could be garnered from this game as the Fire crew and Brewers drew to a tie.

Lighting the lamp for the Brewers were Bowen from Nicoloff, Beech from Bowen, and Matheson from Nicoloff and Beech. Fire firers were Mark Andreoli from Dave DiMeo, James Kennedy from Andreoli, and Ainsley from Eamon Harper.

Predators 4, Ice Hogs 2

In the last game of the night, the Ice Hogs came out on the losing end of the Predators’ sticks.

Predator power came from Coulter from Brown, Coulter from Desario and Iafano, Iafano (unassisted), and Hutchins (unassisted). Handyman hammers were dropped by Eric Cirone from Steve Pinarello and Bryson, and Justin de Abaitua from Micelli.

