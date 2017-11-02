Sweepers steal the show in curling

November 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Shellee Morning
Monday night men’s league once again is displaying the true grit that it has become known for.
The 2017-18 season erupted from the hack like a fire ball reaching speeds that a super hero could never match. Granite was making contact like the sound of thunder on all four sheets last week as these power house teams battled it out end after end.
Sheet two was grabbing the attention of Skips Larry Sheardown and Brad Stronach with some heavy duty hits and superior sweeping.
In the first end, Sheardown contained Stronach to a single then he collected a mighty three points in the second. Stronach rebounded after Sheardown gave up three to bring the score 4-3 for Stronach. Sheardown’s squad of Wayne Rhind, Gino DiFebbo and Bryce Clark swept end to end more than once to save the stone in the fourth assisting in a single point for the tie. In the fifth, Stronach’s sweepers Fausto Mussato and Stephen Niepage were also at the mercy of the broom to protect the line, but over swept mid-way allowing Sheardown to set up for a steal of two, gaining the lead 6-5. The final two ends resulted in Stronach earning one more and Sheardown earning one more for a 7-5 victory for Sheardown.
Team Boynton versus Team Lee turned out to be another close match that had the house full of stones too many times to conquer.
Boynton was seemingly in control most of the game, with a 4-0 lead after three ends. Skip Pat Lee and his crew of Trevor Battershell, Jim Earl and John DeFaveri managed to collect one in the fourth, but Boynton gathered singles in the fifth and sixth for a commanding lead 6-1. It was the sweepers again that stole the show and the Lee team found themselves with multiple scoring chances in the last two ends. The win would still go to Boynton but Lee earning three more made the score of 6-4 look a lot more presentable and the pain a lot easier to take.
