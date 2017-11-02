Charged with impaired and speeding

November 2, 2017 · 0 Comments
A 28-year-old man from Brampton is facing several charges after a Caledon OPP officer stopped a speeding vehicle Sept. 1.
Police report the officer was conducting traffic enforcement shortly after 2 a.m in the area of Mayfield and Bramalea Roads when he saw a black 2007 BMW travelling at high speed. The officer clocked the vehicle to be going 117 km-h in a posted 50 zone.
While conducting the traffic stop, the officer determined that the driver’s ability was impaired by alcohol and arrested him accordingly.
The man was charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system and racing a motor vehicle.
