911

Charged with impaired and speeding

November 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A 28-year-old man from Brampton is facing several charges after a Caledon OPP officer stopped a speeding vehicle Sept. 1.
Police report the officer was conducting traffic enforcement shortly after 2 a.m in the area of Mayfield and Bramalea Roads when he saw a black 2007 BMW travelling at high speed. The officer clocked the vehicle to be going 117 km-h in a posted 50 zone.
While conducting the traffic stop, the officer determined that the driver’s ability was impaired by alcohol and arrested him accordingly.
The man was charged with impaired driving, driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system and racing a motor vehicle.
Police also said that Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada stresses that nobody ever thinks they will be affected by impaired driving, “but hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands are injured in impairment-related crashes every year.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Isabel Bassett inducted to Caledon’s Walk of Fame

By Bill Rea Isabel Bassett has devoted her career to various causes, including the advancement of women. It was a time for recognition Saturday as ...

BACA to appear at CrossCurrents

BACA, featuring Samantha Pollard, Suze Burmester and Elana Harte, will be returning to CrossCurrents Cafe tomorrow (Friday) night. The trio appeared at the cafe a ...

Carrie: the Musical to be performed at Mayfield School

By Bill Rea There have been several versions of Carrie, the story which originally was the basis of one of Stephen King’s early novels. There ...

Blood donor clinic Nov. 7

Canadian Blood Services is looking for donors locally. New donors are needed for the Bolton Community Blood Donor Clinic, which is planned for Nov. 7 ...

Change alarm batteries when setting clocks back

Clocks will fall back one hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday (Nov. 5) and Caledon Fire and Emergency Services is recommending that residents install new ...

Guy Fawkes Bonfire coming Nov. 4

Celebrate 150 years of Canadian history with an old-world British tradition. “Bigger and better” was the promise following the overwhelming success and massive attendance at ...

Speak out about backyard hens

The Town of Caledon is considering provisions to permit the keeping of hens on residential properties. The public is invited to an open house with ...

Evening with Jessica Lalonde in Caledon East

St. James’ Caledon East will be presenting a night with Jessica Lalonde Nov. 11. The program will start at 7 p.m. and will feature vocal ...

         

Community Events

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...