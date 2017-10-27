Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Oct. 26, 2017

October 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Lots of volunteers out for tree planting

         

Move to list properties without telling owners

By Bill Rea Properties in Caledon could soon find themselves on the Town’s Heritage Register without the owners’ knowledge. There were a few reservations, but ...

Ghost Island Light beckons to Blackhorse

By Anne Ritchie An ingeniously designed lighthouse sets the stage for Peter Colley’s Ghost Island Light, the latest production at Blackhorse Village Players. An eerie ...

Remembrance Day services scheduled for Caledon

To honour the memory of Canadians who have served their country in time of war, the following services will be hosted in the Town of ...

Guy Fawkes Bonfire coming Nov. 4

Celebrate 150 years of Canadian history with an old-world British tradition. “Bigger and better” was the promise following the overwhelming success and massive attendance at ...

Caledon Concert Band presents Viva Italia

Caledon Concert Band will be presenting a live music event at Caledon Community Complex this Sunday (Oct. 29). Viva Italia: Film, Opera and Romance will ...

Speak out about backyard hens

The Town of Caledon is considering provisions to permit the keeping of hens on residential properties. The public is invited to an open house with ...

Shawna Caspi coming to CrossCurrents

Shawna Caspi is a mighty singer, fingerstyle guitarist, story sculptor and a truth teller. She has toured across Canada and the U.S.A., and believes in ...

Ideas being sought for 2018 Ontario budget

The Provincial government launched Budget Talks last week, an online consultation that allows the public to help shape policies and programs that will be part ...

Evening with Jessica Lalonde in Caledon East

St. James’ Caledon East will be presenting a night with Jessica Lalonde Nov. 11. The program will start at 7 p.m. and will feature vocal ...