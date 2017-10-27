Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — Liberal hypocrisy on full display

By Bill Rea Properties in Caledon could soon find themselves on the Town’s Heritage Register without the owners’ knowledge. There were a few reservations, but ...

By Anne Ritchie An ingeniously designed lighthouse sets the stage for Peter Colley’s Ghost Island Light, the latest production at Blackhorse Village Players. An eerie ...

To honour the memory of Canadians who have served their country in time of war, the following services will be hosted in the Town of ...

Celebrate 150 years of Canadian history with an old-world British tradition. “Bigger and better” was the promise following the overwhelming success and massive attendance at ...

Caledon Concert Band will be presenting a live music event at Caledon Community Complex this Sunday (Oct. 29). Viva Italia: Film, Opera and Romance will ...

The Town of Caledon is considering provisions to permit the keeping of hens on residential properties. The public is invited to an open house with ...

Shawna Caspi is a mighty singer, fingerstyle guitarist, story sculptor and a truth teller. She has toured across Canada and the U.S.A., and believes in ...

The Provincial government launched Budget Talks last week, an online consultation that allows the public to help shape policies and programs that will be part ...

St. James’ Caledon East will be presenting a night with Jessica Lalonde Nov. 11. The program will start at 7 p.m. and will feature vocal ...