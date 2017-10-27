Contents

Ottawa Journal by David Tilson MP — Liberal hypocrisy on full display

October 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are in full retreat.
The revelations that have emerged regarding Morneau’s vast assets and his failure to properly disclose, divest or place them in a blind trust as required by the Conflict of Interest Act are a staggering display of Liberal hypocrisy.
The Finance Minister is the most important financial decision-maker in Canada. People deserve to know what personal financial interests may affect his decisions. At the same time he is trying to slap sharp tax hikes on what he calls tax cheats — namely hard-working small business people and farmers — it has come to light that those same tax changes stand to benefit the Minister personally.
It is now known that Morneau owns about $40 million worth of shares in his family company, Morneau Shepell. Rather than place them into a blind trust, as recommended by the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner and which is normal practice, he put them into two numbered companies in which he is the sole shareholder. It is estimated those companies earn about $135,000 per month in dividends.
Conservatives believe that all members of the Trudeau government must follow the rules and fully and completely disclose their private interests to Canadians in accordance with federal law.
The Finance Minister has authority over regulations, taxation, subsidies, contracts, tariffs, government bonds and countless other levers that help or hinder corporate interests. These vast powers give the Minister the ability to advance a company (in this case, Morneau Shepell) in which he is invested and to make investment buy-sell decisions with privileged information.
Experts have said that the Finance Minister’s family business, Morneau Shepell, stands to benefit from the changes outlined in his tax hike on local businesses. However, the Minister has given multiple indications that he does not understand his responsibilities under the law as described by the Conflict of Interest Act.
The Finance Minister promised Canadians that he would abstain from decisions and discussions that relate to Morneau Shepell, but he has actively bragged that “not only did I not abstain but I actively engaged” in the discussions and promotion of the policy that experts say benefits his family owned company.
Additionally, Morneau failed to disclose a private corporation which owns his villa in the south of France to the Ethics Commissioner.
If the Minister has nothing to hide, he should share all documents and information he provided to the Ethics Commissioner, so as to be open and transparent with Canadians.
Conservatives will continue to fight Justin Trudeau’s tax hike on local business every step of the way. We will also keep up the pressure on the Finance Minister to come clean with Canadians on his business holdings and dealings and ensure he fully complies with the Conflict of Interest Act.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Lots of volunteers out for tree planting

         

Move to list properties without telling owners

By Bill Rea Properties in Caledon could soon find themselves on the Town’s Heritage Register without the owners’ knowledge. There were a few reservations, but ...

Ghost Island Light beckons to Blackhorse

By Anne Ritchie An ingeniously designed lighthouse sets the stage for Peter Colley’s Ghost Island Light, the latest production at Blackhorse Village Players. An eerie ...

Remembrance Day services scheduled for Caledon

To honour the memory of Canadians who have served their country in time of war, the following services will be hosted in the Town of ...

Guy Fawkes Bonfire coming Nov. 4

Celebrate 150 years of Canadian history with an old-world British tradition. “Bigger and better” was the promise following the overwhelming success and massive attendance at ...

Caledon Concert Band presents Viva Italia

Caledon Concert Band will be presenting a live music event at Caledon Community Complex this Sunday (Oct. 29). Viva Italia: Film, Opera and Romance will ...

Speak out about backyard hens

The Town of Caledon is considering provisions to permit the keeping of hens on residential properties. The public is invited to an open house with ...

Shawna Caspi coming to CrossCurrents

Shawna Caspi is a mighty singer, fingerstyle guitarist, story sculptor and a truth teller. She has toured across Canada and the U.S.A., and believes in ...

Ideas being sought for 2018 Ontario budget

The Provincial government launched Budget Talks last week, an online consultation that allows the public to help shape policies and programs that will be part ...

Evening with Jessica Lalonde in Caledon East

St. James’ Caledon East will be presenting a night with Jessica Lalonde Nov. 11. The program will start at 7 p.m. and will feature vocal ...