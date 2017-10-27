Golden Hawks sweep doubleheader with Cougars

By Jake Courtepatte

After a pair of tough contests with the league’s best Alliston Hornets and Stayner Siskins, it was a return to form over the weekend when the Caledon Golden Hawks picked up four points in the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

A busy weekend saw the Golden Hawks topple the rival Schomberg Cougars in back-to-back games, before succumbing to the Siskins in the teams’ third meeting of the season.

Thursday night’s battle in Schomberg was a high-scoring affair, one which saw the Golden Hawks come out on top 6-4, the fourth time this year they have managed to pot six in a game.

As is often the case in rival contests, the play on the ice often took a backseat to the rough stuff, with the teams combining for 127 minutes in penalties.

It was actually Schomberg who entered the third period with a 2-1 lead, thanks to goals from Brandon Scholten and Connor Kearney, making it a 3-1 game just seconds into the third off the stick of Mitchell Robinson.

Caledon fought back to tie the game on goals from captain Matt Magliozzi and Behn Ware, leading shortly after to some heavy scrums. A carousel to the penalty box led to two power-play goals for the Hawks to take the lead.

Owen Heilemann brought the Cougars back to within one with just less than four minutes left in the game, though Magliozzi shut the door with Caledon’s sixth of the game just 29 seconds later.

The Hawks peppered Schomberg goaltender Albert Parente with 44 shots, while Michael Kaczor earned the win with 18 saves of his own.

A rematch the following day in Caledon looked promising to continue the tussle, though remained mostly tame in a game that saw Caledon lead the entire way.

Both goalies were strong throughout an offence-heavy first period, with only Magliozzi finding the back of the net with less than a minute to go: his 11th of the season, good for fifth among division scoring leaders.

Both teams exchanged goals in the second, though Caledon managed two more in the third to sweep the back-to-back by a score of 4-1.

Hosting the powerhouse Siskins Sunday, Caledon toyed with the lead in the first period after goals from Michael Andrews and Marc Simonetta, though Stayner took over from there for an eventual 5-2 win.

The sweep of the Cougars did wonders for the Hawks in the Carruthers division standings, who now sit four points up on Schomberg in third, with a record of 6-7-0-1.

They and the rest of the division are far behind the Hornets and the Siskins, who in 26 games this season combined have a total of two losses.

Caledon’s only action this week is a meeting with the last-place Orillia Terriers at Caledon East Arena Sunday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

For stats, schedules and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

