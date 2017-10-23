Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

October 23, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Janet Clark
As the seasons change and the nights get shorter, families gather around the dinner table, and thoughts turn to giving thanks — thanks for good health, abundance, a good harvest, a new job, family, friends or other blessings that have come their way over the past year.
Here at the Rotary Club of Palgrave, we too are thankful for the many blessings that have been bestowed upon us over the past year. We are thankful for our new President Doug Nicholson, who stepped into the role at the last minute when our President-elect moved to Nova Scotia. We are thankful to our own Rotarians who day in and day out do good work in the community and around the world in Africa, Mexico and Northern First Nations, bringing bed kits, polio vaccines and hockey equipment to those who would otherwise have none. We are thankful to our new Associate members Jeff, John and Myrna, who with great humour are game for singing, volunteering, pancake flipping and just about anything else they are asked to do or get themselves into with a smile. We are grateful to our sponsors who make our premier events — Wines of the World and the Red and White Gala and Auction — happen. Most of all, we are thankful to you, the residents of Caledon, for your continued support of our events, organizations and special causes.
This month, the Rotary Club of Palgrave is helping out at the Albion Collision Haunted Maze in support of Sick Kids Oct. 31 and putting the final touches on our Palgrave Rotary Red and White Gala and Auction, scheduled for Nov. 18 at Caledon Estates Banquet Hall. For tickets, please call 647-291-9126.
To learn more about how Rotary supports our local community, or how to become a member, or a sponsor, please contact us and visit our website at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com
