DQ Athletes of the Week — Oct. 19, 2017

October 23, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Tara Johannick
This 14-year-old is an active cross-country runner for her school, having finished third in a recent meet. She’s planning for take part in track and field in the spring. “I like the high jump and the longer distances like the 1,500,” she said. She’s also hoping to be on the ski team. In the community, she’s active in 310 Running. The Grade 9 student lives in Caledon East.

Humberview Secondary School
Aiden Freshwater
This Grade 10 student is a setter for the junior volleyball team, which came in third at its most recent tournament. He’s looking forward to playing ping pong in the winter, and getting on the school’s baseball team in the spring, possibly as short stop. In the community, he plays in the Bolton Braves’ organization, and is planning to play football with TNT Express. The 15-year-old lives in Bolton.

Mayfield Secondary School
Karrissa Lilly
This Grade 12 student has been showing lots of versatility on the varsity flag football team, playing a variety of positions on both offence and defence, helping the team to a 3-0 record to start the season. She’s hoping to play senior soccer in the spring. Away from school, she’s a rep player with the North Mississauga Soccer Club. The 17-year-old lives in Southfields Village.

St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Anthony De Rose
This 14-year-old has been contributing his skills as setter to the junior volleyball team. In the spring, he’s planning to go out for soccer, probably playing striker. In the community, he plays house league soccer in the Bolton Wanderers’ organization. The Grade 9 student lives in Bolton.

         

