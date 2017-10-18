Caledon Chamber Concert series begins new season

October 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
Caledon Chamber Concerts opens its 2017-2018 season Oct. 28 with a performance by the Serenade Ensemble String Trio.
The Trio comprises Arkady Yanivker on violin, Henry Jenzen on viola and Britton Riley on cello. They will play Beethoven’s Serenade in D Major for Violin, Viola and Cello and Schubert’s String Trio in B flat Major.
Yanivker joined the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) in 1978, where he became well-known on the music scene as a violin soloist and chamber player. His concert performances in Canada have been heard on CBC, CMFX and CJRT radio broadcasts. During his tenure as a member of TSO, he served as concertmaster of the Toronto Philharmonia Orchestra, and guest concertmaster for the Kitchener Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Huntsville Festival Orchestra and the New Canadian Chamber Orchestra. He has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician at home and in Europe.
Janzen has more than 30 years experience conducting orchestras and choirs across Michigan and Ontario, as well as the occasional European tour. As Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Hart House Orchestra, he celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance at Carnegie Hall in February. As a violist, Janzen’s work in New York City and Detroit include the world premiere of Stephen Paulus’s So Hallowed is the Time. He also appeared with the New York String Ensemble and with the Korean Choirs of Greater New York. Other performances include playing for Pope John Paul II, George Bush, Luciano Pavarotti, Diana Krall and the private funeral ceremony for Henry Ford II. He was featured in the string quartet In the Nick of Time starring Lloyd Bridges. Aside from his performance activities, Jenzen teaches applied and chamber music at the University of Guelph.
Canadian-American cellist Riley joined TSO in 2015. Formerly Assistant Principal of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Riley has enjoyed a diverse musical career as a performer, teacher and recording engineer. He has recorded for film and radio for Sony Pictures, CBC Radio 2, KUSC and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Live from Orchestra Hall series. As well, live performances have taken him to Carnegie Hall, Boston Symphony Hall, Chicago’s Orchestra Hall and Walt Disney Concert Hall, among others.
The concert takes place at St. James’ Anglican Church, Caledon East at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students 16 years and younger and may be purchased in advance at Forster’s Book Garden, Howard the Butcher and BookLore. A limited number of tickets may also be available at the door on the night of the concert.
For more information, call 905-880-2445. For details about the other concerts in the 2017-2018 season, go to www.caledonchamberconcerts.com
