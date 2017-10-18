Uncategorized

Caledon Chamber Concert series begins new season

October 18, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Chamber Concerts opens its 2017-2018 season Oct. 28 with a performance by the Serenade Ensemble String Trio.
The Trio comprises Arkady Yanivker on violin, Henry Jenzen on viola and Britton Riley on cello. They will play Beethoven’s Serenade in D Major for Violin, Viola and Cello and Schubert’s String Trio in B flat Major.
Yanivker joined the Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) in 1978, where he became well-known on the music scene as a violin soloist and chamber player. His concert performances in Canada have been heard on CBC, CMFX and CJRT radio broadcasts. During his tenure as a member of TSO, he served as concertmaster of the Toronto Philharmonia Orchestra, and guest concertmaster for the Kitchener Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, Huntsville Festival Orchestra and the New Canadian Chamber Orchestra. He has appeared as a soloist and chamber musician at home and in Europe.
Janzen has more than 30 years experience conducting orchestras and choirs across Michigan and Ontario, as well as the occasional European tour. As Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Hart House Orchestra, he celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance at Carnegie Hall in February. As a violist, Janzen’s work in New York City and Detroit include the world premiere of Stephen Paulus’s So Hallowed is the Time. He also appeared with the New York String Ensemble and with the Korean Choirs of Greater New York. Other performances include playing for Pope John Paul II, George Bush, Luciano Pavarotti, Diana Krall and the private funeral ceremony for Henry Ford II. He was featured in the string quartet In the Nick of Time starring Lloyd Bridges. Aside from his performance activities, Jenzen teaches applied and chamber music at the University of Guelph.
Canadian-American cellist Riley joined TSO in 2015. Formerly Assistant Principal of the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, Riley has enjoyed a diverse musical career as a performer, teacher and recording engineer. He has recorded for film and radio for Sony Pictures, CBC Radio 2, KUSC and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s Live from Orchestra Hall series. As well, live performances have taken him to Carnegie Hall, Boston Symphony Hall, Chicago’s Orchestra Hall and Walt Disney Concert Hall, among others.
The concert takes place at St. James’ Anglican Church, Caledon East at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for students 16 years and younger and may be purchased in advance at Forster’s Book Garden, Howard the Butcher and BookLore. A limited number of tickets may also be available at the door on the night of the concert.
For more information, call 905-880-2445. For details about the other concerts in the 2017-2018 season, go to www.caledonchamberconcerts.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Crowd out to help Jones mark anniversary as MPP

By Bill Rea Even Sylvia Jones seemed a little mystified at how quickly time passes. Tuesday marked 10 years to the day since her election ...

Town seeking more control of Queen St.

By Bill Rea The Town is maintaining its interest in having Peel Region download a stretch of Queen Street in Bolton to Caledon’s jurisdiction. In ...

Ceremony recognizes heritage tree in Cheltenham

By Bill Rea It can be seen some trees deserve heritage designation just by looking at them. A black willow tree standing in the back ...

Fireflies meet Thursdays

The Fireflies Girls Group, for girls aged five to 11, meets at Cheltenham Baptist Church every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for baking, crafts ...

Archaeologist to address historical society

The Albion-Bolton Historical Society welcomes archaeologist Dr. Ronald Williamson to speak this coming Monday (Oct. 16). He has done many “digs” in Caledon. and those ...

Fundraiser planned for baby Nixxon’s battle with spinal muscular atrophy

By Mike Pickford A young Caledon boy, just six months old, is fighting for his life in Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children after being diagnosed ...

Halloween family fun at CPCC

Put on a fun, non-scary costume and join Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) for their annual Halloween Family Fun Night. It will be Oct. 26 from ...

Improve property and pasture with Credit Valley Conservation

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) invites rural landowners interested in sustainable property management to the Caring for Your Land and Water and Caring for Your Horse ...

Celebrate 150 years at Cheltenham United Church

Next Sunday (Oct. 15) is going to be a special day at Cheltenham United Church, as the congregation marks its 150th anniversary. Founded the same ...

Tree planting coming in Bolton

The Bolton North Hill Park Community Tree Planting will take place Oct. 14. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon near the Caledon Centre ...