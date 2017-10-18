Horticultural Society to thanks volunteers

October 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Bolton and District Horticultural Society will be hosting a Bolton North Hill Park donor and volunteer appreciation event.
It will be Oct. 21, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. The event will include the unveiling of a sign and the awarding of certificates of appreciation, recognizing all the partners who provided donations and volunteer services toward the planting of a large quantity of native trees in the park from 2015 to 2017.
The event will take place behind the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness on Bolton.
For further information, contact Richard Hunt at rich.hunt@sympatico.ca or 905-857-3228.
