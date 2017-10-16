Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

October 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Penny and Gus Bogner
This is the story of the Ferguson Memorial Walk.
Our mom, daughter, sister Heidi Lee Ferguson lost her life as a result of a domestic dispute with her estranged husband. He then took his own life leaving their two teenagers and family devastated. Heidi was just 39 years old. She had resided in Palgrave for most of her life.
Our family decided we had to make something good come from this terrible tragedy, so the Ferguson Memorial Walk began. We raise money and awareness for Family Transition Place, a shelter for women and their children who need a safe place where they can feel secure, get counselling, love and encouragement to start their lives anew. Family Transition Place is a wonderful warm and welcoming place that feels like home.
For the last three years, the Rotary Club of Palgrave has supported the Ferguson Memorial Walk. Not only have they provided financial support, but they brought their Chuck Wagon and their volunteers, with smiling faces, and made our participants lunch. You are a wonderful addition to our day. We are so grateful.
The Ferguson Memorial Walk has been a great success and has helped us heal. With the Palgrave Rotary’s help, we will be able to present $22,000 to Family Transition Place this year and that means we have been able to donate more than $100,000 to over six events. We are very proud of this accomplishment, but we couldn’t have done it without the Palgrave Rotary. Thank you so much.
