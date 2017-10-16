Contents

Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

October 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Penny and Gus Bogner
This is the story of the Ferguson Memorial Walk.
Our mom, daughter, sister Heidi Lee Ferguson lost her life as a result of a domestic dispute with her estranged husband. He then took his own life leaving their two teenagers and family devastated. Heidi was just 39 years old. She had resided in Palgrave for most of her life.
Our family decided we had to make something good come from this terrible tragedy, so the Ferguson Memorial Walk began. We raise money and awareness for Family Transition Place, a shelter for women and their children who need a safe place where they can feel secure, get counselling, love and encouragement to start their lives anew. Family Transition Place is a wonderful warm and welcoming place that feels like home.
For the last three years, the Rotary Club of Palgrave has supported the Ferguson Memorial Walk. Not only have they provided financial support, but they brought their Chuck Wagon and their volunteers, with smiling faces, and made our participants lunch. You are a wonderful addition to our day. We are so grateful.
The Ferguson Memorial Walk has been a great success and has helped us heal. With the Palgrave Rotary’s help, we will be able to present $22,000 to Family Transition Place this year and that means we have been able to donate more than $100,000 to over six events. We are very proud of this accomplishment, but we couldn’t have done it without the Palgrave Rotary. Thank you so much.
To learn more about how Rotary supports local organizations like The Ferguson Memorial Walk and Family Transition Place and how you can help too, reach out, come join us for a meeting at the Caledon Estate Banquet Hall, and visit our website at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Crowd out to help Jones mark anniversary as MPP

By Bill Rea Even Sylvia Jones seemed a little mystified at how quickly time passes. Tuesday marked 10 years to the day since her election ...

Town seeking more control of Queen St.

By Bill Rea The Town is maintaining its interest in having Peel Region download a stretch of Queen Street in Bolton to Caledon’s jurisdiction. In ...

Ceremony recognizes heritage tree in Cheltenham

By Bill Rea It can be seen some trees deserve heritage designation just by looking at them. A black willow tree standing in the back ...

Fireflies meet Thursdays

The Fireflies Girls Group, for girls aged five to 11, meets at Cheltenham Baptist Church every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for baking, crafts ...

Archaeologist to address historical society

The Albion-Bolton Historical Society welcomes archaeologist Dr. Ronald Williamson to speak this coming Monday (Oct. 16). He has done many “digs” in Caledon. and those ...

Fundraiser planned for baby Nixxon’s battle with spinal muscular atrophy

By Mike Pickford A young Caledon boy, just six months old, is fighting for his life in Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children after being diagnosed ...

Halloween family fun at CPCC

Put on a fun, non-scary costume and join Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) for their annual Halloween Family Fun Night. It will be Oct. 26 from ...

Improve property and pasture with Credit Valley Conservation

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) invites rural landowners interested in sustainable property management to the Caring for Your Land and Water and Caring for Your Horse ...

Celebrate 150 years at Cheltenham United Church

Next Sunday (Oct. 15) is going to be a special day at Cheltenham United Church, as the congregation marks its 150th anniversary. Founded the same ...

Tree planting coming in Bolton

The Bolton North Hill Park Community Tree Planting will take place Oct. 14. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon near the Caledon Centre ...