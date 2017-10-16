High-scoring Golden Hawks win two in a row

October 16, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Golden Hawks are heating up.
The junior C club has followed a slow start to the season with wins in three of their last four games, including two over a busy Thanksgiving weekend around the Provincial Junior Hockey League.
Friday’s match with the Midland Flyers was an important one for both sides, with Caledon entering one point back in the standings.
Tyler Whitten’s fourth of the year came just six minutes in with helpers from fellow vets Jeffrey Ohashi and Randy Chen, a score that stood until the third minute of the final period.
Captain Matt Magliozzi and Lucas Amoroso notched goals within a minute of each other to give Caledon a 3-0 victory, and earn Michael Kaczor his first shutout of the year.
Kazcor was named first star of the game for his efforts, turning aside a total of 28 shots.
Hosting the Huntsville Otters Sunday at Caledon East, fans were given a healthy dose of offensive excitement as the Hawks peppered the Otters’ net throughout the contest.
A total of 45 shots landed on Scott Perry’s net, the highest total of the year for the Hawks, who picked up a 6-2 win.
Behn Ware had his first two-goal game of the year, though the show was stolen by Magliozzi, whose five assists rocketed him up the division scoring ladder.
A threat on the Caledon offence for the past three seasons, Magliozzi’s 21 points in nine games so far has him sitting fourth in league scoring, behind all Alliston players.
Brody Read was solid between the pipes for the Hawks in the Huntsville contest, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced, and providing the Caledon defence with a strong tandem of goaltending so far this season.
Their newfound scoring touch has brought the Hawks’ record to 4-4-0-1, finding themselves in the midst of a logjam in the Carruthers division standings.
One point up on both the Flyers and the Schomberg Cougars, the three are pulling away from the Otters, Penetang Kings and the Orillia Terriers, though are far back of the Alliston Hornets and Stayner Siskins.
Last year’s championship winner and finalist share just one loss this season between them.
Caledon will be looking to add to their total when they face both in a tough week, visiting the Siskins at Stayner Memorial tonight (Thursday) before heading to New Tec Rec Centre Sunday to battle the Hornets.
Puck drops are set for 8:10 and 6:30 p.m. respectively.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com
