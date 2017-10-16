Sports

High-scoring Golden Hawks win two in a row

October 16, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte
The Caledon Golden Hawks are heating up.
The junior C club has followed a slow start to the season with wins in three of their last four games, including two over a busy Thanksgiving weekend around the Provincial Junior Hockey League.
Friday’s match with the Midland Flyers was an important one for both sides, with Caledon entering one point back in the standings.
Tyler Whitten’s fourth of the year came just six minutes in with helpers from fellow vets Jeffrey Ohashi and Randy Chen, a score that stood until the third minute of the final period.
Captain Matt Magliozzi and Lucas Amoroso notched goals within a minute of each other to give Caledon a 3-0 victory, and earn Michael Kaczor his first shutout of the year.
Kazcor was named first star of the game for his efforts, turning aside a total of 28 shots.
Hosting the Huntsville Otters Sunday at Caledon East, fans were given a healthy dose of offensive excitement as the Hawks peppered the Otters’ net throughout the contest.
A total of 45 shots landed on Scott Perry’s net, the highest total of the year for the Hawks, who picked up a 6-2 win.
Behn Ware had his first two-goal game of the year, though the show was stolen by Magliozzi, whose five assists rocketed him up the division scoring ladder.
A threat on the Caledon offence for the past three seasons, Magliozzi’s 21 points in nine games so far has him sitting fourth in league scoring, behind all Alliston players.
Brody Read was solid between the pipes for the Hawks in the Huntsville contest, stopping 26 of the 28 shots he faced, and providing the Caledon defence with a strong tandem of goaltending so far this season.
Their newfound scoring touch has brought the Hawks’ record to 4-4-0-1, finding themselves in the midst of a logjam in the Carruthers division standings.
One point up on both the Flyers and the Schomberg Cougars, the three are pulling away from the Otters, Penetang Kings and the Orillia Terriers, though are far back of the Alliston Hornets and Stayner Siskins.
Last year’s championship winner and finalist share just one loss this season between them.
Caledon will be looking to add to their total when they face both in a tough week, visiting the Siskins at Stayner Memorial tonight (Thursday) before heading to New Tec Rec Centre Sunday to battle the Hornets.
Puck drops are set for 8:10 and 6:30 p.m. respectively.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.jrcgoldenhawks.pointstreaksites.com

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Crowd out to help Jones mark anniversary as MPP

By Bill Rea Even Sylvia Jones seemed a little mystified at how quickly time passes. Tuesday marked 10 years to the day since her election ...

Town seeking more control of Queen St.

By Bill Rea The Town is maintaining its interest in having Peel Region download a stretch of Queen Street in Bolton to Caledon’s jurisdiction. In ...

Ceremony recognizes heritage tree in Cheltenham

By Bill Rea It can be seen some trees deserve heritage designation just by looking at them. A black willow tree standing in the back ...

Fireflies meet Thursdays

The Fireflies Girls Group, for girls aged five to 11, meets at Cheltenham Baptist Church every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for baking, crafts ...

Archaeologist to address historical society

The Albion-Bolton Historical Society welcomes archaeologist Dr. Ronald Williamson to speak this coming Monday (Oct. 16). He has done many “digs” in Caledon. and those ...

Fundraiser planned for baby Nixxon’s battle with spinal muscular atrophy

By Mike Pickford A young Caledon boy, just six months old, is fighting for his life in Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children after being diagnosed ...

Halloween family fun at CPCC

Put on a fun, non-scary costume and join Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) for their annual Halloween Family Fun Night. It will be Oct. 26 from ...

Improve property and pasture with Credit Valley Conservation

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) invites rural landowners interested in sustainable property management to the Caring for Your Land and Water and Caring for Your Horse ...

Celebrate 150 years at Cheltenham United Church

Next Sunday (Oct. 15) is going to be a special day at Cheltenham United Church, as the congregation marks its 150th anniversary. Founded the same ...

Tree planting coming in Bolton

The Bolton North Hill Park Community Tree Planting will take place Oct. 14. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon near the Caledon Centre ...