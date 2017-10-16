DQ Athletes of the Week — Oct. 12, 2017
October 16, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Sabrina Bisante
This Grade 9 student has been busy with cross-country running, coming in second in her last meet. She’s also looking forward to going out for soccer in the spring, as well as track and field, specializing in either the 200 or 800 metres. In the community, she plays for the Brampton Elite Soccer Academy and is a member of 310 running. The 14-year-old lives in Caledon East.
Humberview Secondary School
Hayden Saunders
This 16-year-old has been showing his stuff on the golf course, having shot an 88 at ROPSSAA and 81 at the qualifier. He’s planning to play centre on the school’s varsity hockey team, and mid-field in field lacrosse in the spring. In the community, he plays rep hockey in the Caledon Hawks organization. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton.
Mayfield Secondary School
Emily Ignagni
This 15-year-old has been swinging a mean gold club for her school. She competed at ROPSSAA, and did well enough to tee off at OFSAA this week. She is looking forward to playing defence on the school’s varsity hockey team, and on the junior soccer team in the spring. Away from school, she plays rep hockey in the Stoney Creek Sabres organization. The Grade 10 student lives in the Valleywood area.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Kayla Fonte
The Grade 10 student is a guard on the varsity basketball team. She’s pretty much on one track where sports are concerned, also playing in the community in the Caledon Cougars’ organization. “It’s the most fun sport to do,” she said. “I have a passion for only that one.” The 15-year-old lives in Bolton.