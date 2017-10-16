Sunday Night Hockey League nicely into its 31st season

The Ken’s Lawnmower Repair Blades are off to the best start in the Sunday Night Hockey League.

The Blades have posted three wins so far, giving them six points in the standings. Three teams are tied for second with four — Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators, Ainsley Fire Protection Fire and Mr. Handyman Ice Hogs.

Sept. 24

Mr. Handyman Ice Hogs 6,

Pommies Cider Wild 5

In a high-scoring, tight match the Ice Hogs were able to hold on for the win over the Wild.

Ice Hog lamp lighters were Marc de Abaitua from Matt Moss and Adam Micelli, Kevin Hayashi from de Abaitua, Jon Hoy from Hayashi and de Abaitua, Graham Bryson from Micelli and de Abaitua, de Abaitua from Bryson, and Steve Pinarello from Micelli. Wild twine ticklers were Steve Whitten from Shaun Heron, Heron from Whitten and James Sheridan, Whitten from Steve Brown and Sheridan, Randy Isenberg from Whitten and Brown, and Craig Shaw from Brown.

Caledon Hills Brewing Brewers 5,

Glen Eagle Golf Club Griffins 4

In another high-scoring, close match the Brewers were able to outpace the Griffins and get the win.

Brewers’ bucket bangers were Joe Doan from Mike Swan, Steve Nicoloff from Brent Spagnol, Doan from Jay Beech, Brandon Scott from Doan, and Kevin Bowen (unassisted). Griffin goal getters were Richard Archer from Brendan Pace and Alex Schittenhelm, Archer from Pace and Matt Dowdle, Dowdle from Michael Horsley, and Kevin Norris from Schittenhelm and Horsley.

Inside Out Family Chiropractic Predators 7,

St. Louis Bar and Grill Wings 2

The Predators took full advantage of the short-benched Wings and showed no mercy in getting the victory.

Predators’ point getters were Fab Iafano (with two goals and two assists), Cam Coulter (three assists), Ryan Smith (three assists), Steve Hutchins (a goal and an assist), Mike Desario (a goal and two assists), Darren Jones (two goals), Scott Cantelon (an assist) and Colin Fyffe (one goal). Scoring for the Wings Shane DeLaronde from Daniel Hamlett, and Victor Ranieri from Hamlett.

Ken’s Lawnmower Repair Blades 5,

Ainsley Fire Protection Fire 2

In the last match of the night, the short-benched Fire crew were no match to the full-benched Blades.

Blades’ sharp shooters were Dave Gardilcic from Brett Appio and Dan Maggio, Appio (unassisted), Shawn Simpson from David Payne and Daryll Simpson, Darren Levy from Appio and Greg Fuller, and Daryll Simpson from Shawn Simpson. The Fire firer was Mike Andreoli with the pair, helped by Shane Ainsley and Jon Gingerich.

Sept. 17

The previous week saw the Predators start to move up in the standings after a slow start in their first outing.

Predators 5, Brewers 4

In a tight match, the Predators adjusted the Brewers and took the win.

Scoring for the Predators were Hutchins from Jones, Iafano from Fyffe, Hutchins from Smith, Coulter (unassisted), and Coulter from John Hutchinson. The Brewers’ barley bangers were Beech from John McNamara, Doan from Bob McHardy, Beech from McHardy and Nicoloff, and Beech from Bowen.

Fire 7, Ice Hogs 3

In the second match of the evening, the goals were fast and furious, with the Fire burning up the ice over the Ice Hogs.

Point getters for the Fire were Alex White, Silvio Muraca, Ainsley, Dave DiMeo, and Mark Andreoli with the hat-trick. Assists were from Ainsley, James Kennedy, Muraca and Eamon Harper. Ice Hog markers were Micelli (unassisted), Hayashi from Marc de Abaitua, and Bryson from de Abaitua.

Blades 8, Griffins 4

In another big scoring game, the Griffins fell to the sharpness of the Blades.

Blade bin bashers were Daryll Simpson (with three goals and an assist), Bogdan Rapan (three assists), Scott Drouillard (an assist), Derek Marciano (a goal and an assist), Mark Bauldry (one goal), Chuck Hughes (a goal), Fuller (a goal), Kevin Wigner (a goal) and Gardilcic (an assist). Griffin goal getters were Ron Toffan with the hat trick and Ed Lewis with the single. Helpers were from the sticks of Archer, Schittenhelm and Horsley.

Wings 5, Wild 4

The last game of the night saw the Wings slake their thirst with a win over the Wild.

Shooters for the Wings were Sandro Mignosa from Hamlett, Hamlett from Mignosa, Mignosa from Hamlett, Hamlett from Mike Weeda and Mignosa, and Mignosa from Hamlett. Wild whippers were Whitten from Craig Shaw, Shaw from Isenberg, Whitten from Heron, and Heron from Isenberg.

Sept. 10

The opening night of the season saw a total of 21 goals being scored, as the Wild, Blades, Ice Hogs and Fire all posted wins.

Fire 3, Wings 2

In the first game of the new season, the Fire came out on top, burning the Wings for the win.

Lighting the lamp for the Fire fanatics were Tim Vokey from Brian Dunn and White, Mike Andreoli from Kennedy, and Mark Andreoli from Dunn and White. Wings’ flyers were Hamlett from Derek Cleary, and Mignosa from DeLaronde.

Blades 4, Predators 0

In the first shutout of the season, Rick DiPassio stood tall and turned away all for the Blades over the Predators.

Net nabbers for the Blades were Shawn Simpson (unassisted), Daryll Simpson from brother Shawn, Daryll Simpson (unassisted), and Payne from Shawn Simpson.

Wild 6, Brewers 1

In the battle of the adult beverages, cider beat beer as the Wild drenched the Brewers to get the win.

Point getters for the wild were Gary Morris from Whitten and Dan Shaw, Heron from Isenberg and Dale Deleonardis, Heron from Sean Mazurkiewicz and Isenberg, Shaw (unassisted), Heron from Isenberg and Mazurkiewicz, and Sheridan from Whitten and Heron. The Brewers’ lone bin bulger was Mike Ferguson from Scott and Nicoloff.

Ice Hogs 4, Griffins 1

In the last game of the night, the Ice Hogs came out dropping the hammer on the Griffins for the win.

Twine ticklers for the Ice Hogs were Micelli from Justin de Abaitua, Hayashi from Moss, Marc de Abaitua from Bryson and Pinarello, and Micelli from Moss and M. de Abaitua.

