Crowd out to help Jones mark anniversary as MPP

October 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Even Sylvia Jones seemed a little mystified at how quickly time passes.
Tuesday marked 10 years to the day since her election as MPP for Dufferin-Caledon, and Jones celebrated the occasion with a reception at Caledon Community Complex in Caledon East. It was attended by more than 200 people. There were several prominent Progressive Conservatives on hand for the festivities, including party Leader Patrick Brown and former premier Ernie Eves.
“There are few people who make contributions in such a significant way,” Brown said in his praise of Jones.
He recalled his early days as party leader, when he had to form a shadow cabinet, and he made Jones deputy leader of the Tory Caucus.
“When you work with somebody, you quickly realize who’s competent and organized,” he remarked.
Brown cited Jones’s support of the craft cider industry. As well, he pointed to her successful efforts to prevent autistic children younger than five from being removed from Intensive Behavioural Intervention (IBI) therapy.
“Sylvia took the government on, and it’s difficult to take the government on when they have a majority,” he observed, adding she kept up the pressure with stories in the legislature about what the therapy meant to the families of the children. “It actually moved the government.”
While he observed Jones gets around Dufferin-Caledon a lot, Brown praised her for her work beyond the riding’s boundaries.
“Sylvia helps out anywhere,” he remarked. “She is such a great champion for our party.”
Councillor Johanna Downey was on hand to make a presentation on behalf of the Town.
She said Jones has been a great support to her and council, as well as a mentor to women in politics.
“Thank you for all the work you do,” Downey said.
Jones expressed her appreciation for all the support she has received from constituents.
“I hear you,” she said. “I hear a lot of people giving me a lot of great advice.”

