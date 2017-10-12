Headline News

Town seeking more control of Queen St.

October 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
The Town is maintaining its interest in having Peel Region download a stretch of Queen Street in Bolton to Caledon’s jurisdiction. In fact Town councillors are looking for a bit more.
Councillors, sitting in committee, recently passed a motion calling on the Region to consider taking over responsibility for Albion-Vaughan Road, from Mayfield Road to King Street. In the same motion, they asked that thought be given to downloading to the Town responsibility for Queen Street from Queen’s Gate Boulevard to King Street.
The matter came up for ratification at Tuesday’s council meeting, and Councillor Rob Mezzapelli successfully put forth an amendment that suggested the Town jurisdiction be extended further north, as far as Mill Street in the village core.
Councillor Annette Groves had moved the original motion at committee. At the time, she resisted the idea of the Town taking over Queen north of King, citing a lot of Regional infrastructure, such as the pavilion at Humber River Heritage Park and the pump house at the foot of the north hill, is already in place and Peel’s responsibility.
But she said she would go along with the amendment from Mezzapelli, as long as it wouldn’t delay efforts to upload responsibility for Albion-Vaughan Road. There was general agreement at committee that since the road represents the border between Peel and York Regions and serves as an arterial route for the movement of commuters and goods, it made sense for the Region to take it on.
General Manager of Finance and Infrastructure Services Fuwing Wong told Groves he had been in contact with Peel staff and he didn’t think there would be any delay. He expected the people at the Region would look at the proposed extension and make their recommendation.
Mezzapelli said his amendment was in keeping with the intent of the original motion.
“To me, this is much more than a road swap,” he commented, citing a community and visioning perspective. He saw the advantage in keeping much of the villages commercial area together, rather than bisecting it.
“I see this as a great opportunity,” he said, adding the Town has a greater interest in that area.

         

