Halloween family fun at CPCC

October 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Put on a fun, non-scary costume and join Caledon Parent-Child Centre (CPCC) for their annual Halloween Family Fun Night.
It will be Oct. 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Enjoy free children’s Halloween crafts, playroom activities, bedtime stories and much more. Pizza and beverages, face painting and digital photos will be available for a small fee.
Proceeds from this popular, annual event will go in support the United Way of Peel Region.
CPCC is in the Albion-Bolton Community Centre at 150 Queen St. South in Bolton.
CPCC is a non-profit community service organization that provides support, resources and education that strengthen families and promote the optimal development of children. Parents and caregivers with young children can access a variety of free child development programs, family support services and helpful information on parenting.
For more information, call 905-857-0090 or visit www.cp-cc.org

         

