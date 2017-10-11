Improve property and pasture with Credit Valley Conservation

October 11, 2017 · 0 Comments
Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) invites rural landowners interested in sustainable property management to the Caring for Your Land and Water and Caring for Your Horse and Farm workshops.
Both workshops run Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monora Park Pavilion at 500 Monora Park Rd., Mono.
Participants will use the Your Guide to Caring for the Credit workbook and aerial photos of their property to create an environmental action plan. Actions can include tree planting, well and septic upgrades, invasive species removal, and pasture and manure management. Landowners can schedule a free site visit to discuss next steps and funding opportunities through CVC’s Landowner Action Fund. Since 2014, the fund has given more than $100,000 in incentives to rural landowners.
Jessica and Jimmy Hearn are starting a small horse farm on their property in Erin. They attended the Caring for Your Horse and Farm workshop to learn about what steps they could take to protect the environment.
“The workshop was helpful,” she said. “It gave us a solid understanding of the principles of pasture and manure management. After the workshop, CVC staff came to our property to help us map areas suitable for pasture and to create a plan for rotational grazing.”
“A few small changes to pasture management can make a big difference,” CVC Senior Coordinator of Agricultural Outreach Mark Eastman observed. “It improves the quality of grazing areas, prevents erosion and protects water sources.”
Register by noon Oct. 13 at www.creditvalleyca.ca/events
For more information, call 1-800-668-5557, ext. 436. Preference will be given to landowners owning one acre or more of rural property in the Credit River watershed.
Workshops are free thanks to funding from CVC’s regional and municipal partners.
