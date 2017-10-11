Fall festival going on in Terra Cotta
October 11, 2017 ·
Terra Cotta Fall Festival got started Saturday and will run for the next three Saturdays at Terra Cotta Conservation Area. Erin’s Marlore, consisting of Loren Vidri or Brampton, Erin Wyllie of Brampton and Marla Wighton of Orangeville were providing a selection of Celtic music.
Photos by Bill Rea
The activities included crafts for the young folks to work on. Emma Wilkinson of Toronto was helper her daughter Naomi, 2, paint her pumpkin.
People attending the fall festival got the chance to take wagon rides around the Conservation Area.