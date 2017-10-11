Town hosting Bicycle Friendly Community Workshop

October 11, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Town of Caledon and Region of Peel invite the community to participate in a Bicycle Friendly Community Workshop, presented by the Share the Road Cycling Coalition.
It will be Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Albion Bolton Community Centre, Room D.
Share the Road is a provincial cycling advocacy organization working to build a bicycle-friendly Ontario.
There will be the opportunity to listen to a presentation by Share the Road, as well as participate in breakout group discussions with Town staff, policy makers, cycling stakeholders and other members of the public. The objective is to engage with the community members to hear what exactly a Bicycle Friendly Community means to them, and work toward incorporating comments and ideas into a Bicycle Friendly Caledon workplan.
Seating will be limited, so those wishing to attend are asked to register at www.eventbrite.ca
