Town of Caledon receives budget presentation award

October 11, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Caledon recently received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), for the 2017 budget document, marking the sixth consecutive year that the Town has achieved this award.
“This is a significant accomplishment for the staff and leadership of our Finance Department, I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Mayor Allan Thompson said. “A considerable amount of time, energy and importance is placed on developing a budget each and every year. This award represents the hard work, dedication and expertise Town staff exemplify when working on the budget and through the budget approval process.”
The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards program recognizes governments that meet the highest standards in budget document presentation. Independently evaluated by external GFOA reviewers, this award recognizes the Town’s efforts to adopt best practices, communicate financial plans and policies, and to promote overall transparency and accountability.
“In addition to this award, the Town has also received the GFOA’s Canadian Award for Financial Reporting for the past five years, and the Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR) Award for the past four years,” Town CAO Mike Galloway commented. “Town staff work incredibly hard year after year developing, presenting and implementing the budget. This a great achievement!”
Caledon is the only lower-tier municipality in Ontario to obtain the PAFR award over the last four years.

Town of Caledon Treasurer Heather Haire holds the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award, accompanied by colleagues Aleksandra Sebestyen, Venus Garnett, Hillary Bryers, Barb Johnson, Emily Richards, Fuwing Wong, Mike Galloway, Michelle Xu, Nancy Gilmour, Vida Reeves, September Muller and Paul Gandhi.
