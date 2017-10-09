Contents

Editorial — Challenges posed by fake news

October 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

There was a day when the only “fake news” we encountered was April 1.
That has all changed with the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump’s daily tweets and his frequent references to the “fake news media.”
Well, as the old saying goes, it takes one to know one.
After all, when it comes to fake news, who could outdo Trump’s declaration that five million votes in the 2016 presidential election were cast illegally, or his assertion that he had proof that while in office former president Barack Obama had ordered Trump’s phones wiretapped?
We’ll probably never know the extent to which fake news played a role in Trump’s electoral college victory. (Note we refer to it that way because in reality challenger Hillary Clinton polled three million more votes, following in Al Gore’s footsteps as a candidate who lost the election despite winning the popular vote.)
It’s likely no coincidence that the issue of fake news has arisen in the age of the Internet and the related emergence of social media.
As we see it, one of the most important steps taken by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia’s involvement in the 2016 U.S. election, has been his request that Facebook provide information on the purchase of advertising space by Russian agencies in the months leading up to the election.
Is it possible that those purchases led to the publication not only of anti-Clinton ads but also anti-Clinton fake news? And could it be that those publications zeroed in on key “swing states” that could give Trump the presidency?
One example we’ve heard of is an unfounded report that Clinton got rich by tapping into the Clinton Foundation, a charity established after her husband left office.
No one knows whether the Russian meddling actually produced the surprise Trump victory, and today Clinton thinks the killer punch was delivered by former FBI director James Comey when he announced a fresh investigation into her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.
But one thing we don’t think has been disclosed is just how it came to be that the email probe was renewed on the eve of the election, with the follow-up announcement that nothing new had been found coming too late to affect the vote. Is it just possible that Comey or some other senior FBI official was the victim of a fake news tip?
Probably the saddest aspect of the current controversy is that it comes at a time when daily newspapers are suffering huge losses of advertising to the Internet and a variety of other competitors. Dailies like the Toronto Star, which once ran full sections of classified advertising and food ads, today have virtually none of either and find themselves having to rely on a few retailers who refuse to join the trend to the Web, flyers, billboards and TV commercials.
This huge loss of revenue, combined with declining readership, has forced even the best North American dailies to reduce their editorial staffs and in many cases abandon the costly exercise of investigative reporting.
In such circumstances, it’s surely distressing to see the president of the United States accuse the “mainstream media,” and the New York Times and Washington Post in particular, of being sources of fake news.
The reality is that those two newspapers and other news sources such as CNN and the Associated Press are getting “leaks” from whistle-blowers in the White House and Congress and hopefully doing their best to confirm the authenticity of those disclosures (no small task even at the best of times).
All things considered, our advice is to practise skepticism concerning anything you see on the Internet that cannot be confirmed by a reasonably reliable source.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Fun times at Honey Garlic Festival

         

Library in partnership to help students volunteer

By Bill Rea Caledon Public Library, along with Volunteer MBC and Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, have joined to help local youths find opportunities ...

Jones would support private member’s bill from NDP leader

By Bill Rea Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath believes it’s time to protect survivors of domestic and sexual assault, and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones ...

Jones impressed with new NDP Leader

By Bill Rea Jagmeet Singh is the new leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, and there are hopes he will do well, including ...

Mayfield grad escaped shooting

A graduate of Mayfield Secondary School was among the thousands of people attending the country music concert in Las Vegas Sunday night before the terror ...

Celebrate 150 years at Cheltenham United Church

Next Sunday (Oct. 15) is going to be a special day at Cheltenham United Church, as the congregation marks its 150th anniversary. Founded the same ...

Region will be on holiday hours for Thanksgiving

Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 9) and will reopen Tuesday. Residents are advised that there will ...

Tree planting coming in Bolton

The Bolton North Hill Park Community Tree Planting will take place Oct. 14. It will run from 10 a.m. to noon near the Caledon Centre ...

Discuss improvements to Alton streets

Peel Region is proposing improvements to a couple of the streets in Alton, and is planning two public information centres (PIC) to address the issue. ...

         