Rotary Club of Palgrave’s Weekly Rotary Minute

October 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By President Doug Nicholson
October is Vocational Service Month in the Rotary Calendar.
As Rotarians, we channel our commitment to service at home and abroad through the five avenues of service, which are the foundation of club activity.
• Club Service focuses on making clubs strong. A thriving club is anchored by strong relationships and an active membership development plan.
• Vocational Service calls on every Rotarian to work with integrity and contribute their expertise to the problems and needs of society.
• Community Service encourages every Rotarian to find ways to improve the quality of life for people in their communities and to serve the public interest.
• International Service exemplifies our global reach in promoting peace and understanding. We support this service avenue by sponsoring or volunteering on international projects, seeking partners abroad and more.
• Youth Service recognizes the importance of empowering youth and young professionals through leadership development programs such as Rotaract, Interact, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, and Rotary Youth Exchange.
Vocational Service enables us to draw upon our professional expertise to come to the aid and assistance of others, to assist the organizations we support, to mentor our youth and newer associate members, as well as to network within Caledon and throughout the Rotary District at numerous Rotary events.
Come join us at the Caledon Estates Banquet Hall and find out how your professional skills can be used to do good around the world. For more information on the Rotary Club of Palgrave, or on how to become a member please visit our website at www. at www.rotaryclubofpalgrave.com

         

