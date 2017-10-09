Toby Jug Athletes of the Week — Oct. 5, 2017
October 9, 2017 ·
0 Comments
Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School
Lucas Cameron
This 17-year-old has been making his mark golfing for his school. He shot a 78 in the ROPSSAA Qualifier, putting him in the top five in Peel. He’s planning to play badminton and varsity baseball in the spring, probably third base. Away from school, he golfs and used to play rep hockey in Orangeville. The Grade 12 student lives in Orangeville.
Humberview Secondary School
Allison French
This Grade 12 student is the captain and a wide receiver on the school’s flag football team, which tied its first game. She’s also captain of the rugby sevens team, which is tied for first place. She’s also looking forward to wrestling at school in the winter and playing rugby in the spring. In the community, she plays rep hockey for the Caledon Coyotes. The 16-year-old lives in the Bolton area.
Mayfield Secondary School
Tyler Mihkelson
This Grade 10 student has been contributing his skills as a defensive half back on the school’s junior football team, which has opened the season with a 1-1 record. He’s also planning to play rugby at school in the aspring, as well as be part of the nordic ski team. In the community, he plays football in the Orangeville Outlaws organization, as well as rep hockey for the Caledon Hawks. The 15-year-old lives in the Belfountain area.
St. Michael Catholic Secondary School
Joseph Ieraci
This 17-year-old plays power on the school’s senior volleyball team, which won its first contest in three straight sets. He’s planning to play badminton later in the school year and to play catcher on the baseball team in the spring. In the community, he plays baseball in the Richmond Hill Phoenix organization, as well as recreational hockey. The Grade 12 student lives in Bolton