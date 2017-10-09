Sports

Yale has perfect record in senior hockey

October 9, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mike McNamara had a premium night Oct. 2 for Heart Lake Insurance with three goals and two assists in a 7-3 win over the Grit Bag Men.
In the other Caledon Senior Hockey League games at Don Sheardown Memorial Arena in Bolton, Yale Industrial Trucks remained unbeaten by downing the Jiffy Lube Oilers 7-4 and Fines Ford Lincoln outlasted Rutherford Global Logistics 8-6.
Heart Lake Insurance 7, Grit 3
Aside from McNamara, Peter Kuchar also had a big night for Heart Lake.
He chipped in a goal and two assists. Howard Wight had a goal and an assist while Steve Tarasco and Jamie McDonald scored the other goals. Ian Kerr added an assist.
John Pitsadiotis scored two goals for Grit while Robert Ianno scored the other one. Single assists went to Dan Tasson, Carlo Fantin, Mike Shore and Jim Sabaziotis.
Yale 7, Jiffy Lube 4
Steve Smith led the Yale scorers with two goals while Bill Davis had one goal and two helpers.
Bob McHardy and Grant Moffat both had a goal and an assist. Robert Masutti and Bernie Tisdale scored the other goals. Brian Samuel and Romas Krilavicius notched one assist each.
Peter Coghill had a goal and an assist for Jiffy Lube with Greg Frangakis, Maurizo Giorgio and Mike Lo Dico scoring the other goals. George Armstrong and Clark Chung had an assist each.
Fines Ford 8, Rutherford 6
Bret Smith and Joe Palumbo led the way for Fines as Smith bagged three goals and an assist while Palumbo had the reverse.
Jeff Boyles and Mike Foley each scored a goal and set one up. Jim Schaefer scored the other goal. Stefan Pacula led the assists parade with two while Dom Spignesi and Luch Pinarello both had one.
Jim Kutchera scored two goals and added an assist for Rutherford while Nick Pistilli had a goal and two assists. Ron Simpson had a goal and an assist. Scott Sinclair and Garry Hoxey scored the other goals. Jim Dunbar, Mark Perrin and Rich Petrie all grabbed an assist.

         

