Fun times at Honey Garlic Festival
October 5, 2017 ·
0 Comments
t was a very upbeat mood Saturday at Albion Hills Community Farm for the Honey Garlic Festival. The mood was enhanced by members of the Orange Peel Morris Dancers, who provided this colourful display.
There were plenty of interesting things to see and do Saturday at the Honey Garlic Festival. Lots of fresh farm produce was available, and there were also some goodies prepared by hospitality students from Robert F. Hall Catholic Secondary School, like Emily Calabrese, Isabel Abela-Martins and Emma Hunter.
Photos by Bill Rea
Animals are a fun part of any farm, and Carey Edeburn, 15 months, of Caledon East didn’t know what to make of this miniature horse, named Sunflower Elliemae.
Darrin Groleau won the Name the Gnome Contest at the Honey Garlic Festival. It’s name is Clovis.
Photo by Barb Imrie