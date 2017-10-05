Headline News

Jones impressed with new NDP Leader

October 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Bill Rea
Jagmeet Singh is the new leader of the New Democratic Party of Canada, and there are hopes he will do well, including from some of his fellow MPPs.
The Bramalea-Gore-Malton MPP was elected party leader over the weekend.
“I wish him well,” Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones commented earlier this week, observing the party seems to have been struggling since the death of former leader Jack Layton in 2011. “I think he’ll be an exciting leader.”
Jones said she has worked with Singh in committee at Queen’s Park, and she thinks he’ll breathe life into the federal party.
She also said he’s a “very effective orator.”

         

