Region will be on holiday hours for Thanksgiving

October 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
Region of Peel offices and non-emergency services will be closed for Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 9) and will reopen Tuesday.
Residents are advised that there will be no waste collection Monday due to the holiday. Waste collection will be one day later that week. All Community Recycling Centres (CRCs) will also be closed Monday and will reopen for regular operating hours Tuesday.
TransHelp service hours Monday will be 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. (Oct. 10) with bus service until 10 p.m. All rides for Monday and Tuesday must be booked by midnight Sunday. The Accessible Transportation office will be closed Monday, reopening Tuesday. Residents can contact TransHelp at 905-791-1015 with questions.
In addition, the following Regional offices and services will be closed Monday, and will reopen Tuesday: Access Peel, Assessment: Peel Access to Housing and Children’s Services, Breastfeeding Clinics, Children’s Services Operations, CRCs, Dental Services at Peel Public Health Clinics, Employment Resource Centres, Healthy Sexuality Clinics, Human Services Reception, Ontario Works in Peel, Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA), Peel Living, Public Works reception, Peel Public Health Clinics and Rent Supplement.
Emergency homeless shelters will remain open. They can be contacted by phone or by using the online Find a Shelter tool. For emergencies related to food, medication or personal support, residents can call the Region at 905-791-7800.
You must be logged in to post a comment.