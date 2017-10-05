Tree planting coming in Bolton

October 5, 2017 · 0 Comments
The Bolton North Hill Park Community Tree Planting will take place Oct. 14.
It will run from 10 a.m. to noon near the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness on the north hill of the village, co-sponsored by Toronto and Region Conservation, Town of Caledon, Bolton and District Horticultural Society and Bolton Girl Guides.
This is a family-friendly event and youth of all ages are welcome. Come prepared with closed-toed waterproof footwear. Organizers will provide gloves, tools, treats and refreshments.
For further information, contact Richard Hunt at rich.hunt@sympatico.ca or 905-857-3228.
