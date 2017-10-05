Headline News

Discuss improvements to Alton streets

October 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Peel Region is proposing improvements to a couple of the streets in Alton, and is planning two public information centres (PIC) to address the issue.
The first is set for Oct. 18, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Alton Public School. The second will be sometime in January (date to be announced).
The Region is looking at improvements to Main Street, as well as Queen Street (Regional Road 136). The proposed work is scheduled for 2018 and will be aimed at improving safety, providing connectivity to features and attractions, and encouraging walking and cycling within the village.

         

