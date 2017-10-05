Celebrate Islamic Heritage Month and Halloween at PAMA in October

October 5, 2017 · 0 Comments

Celebrate Islamic Heritage Month this October with the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA), as they showcase a special travelling exhibition and two fantastic activities.

For families looking for spooktacular activities and events, look no further than the “BOO-seum.”

Calling all trendsetters, don’t miss the Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop this month.

150 Muslim Contributions to Canada

Sept. 30 to Jan. 21

By encouraging positive dialogue and understanding, this community art exhibition showcases the rich heritage the Muslim community has contributed to Canada in the past 150 years.

This exhibit is a project of MuslimFest and is funded by the Ontario 150 Celebration Program.

Oct. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Free admission evening

As part of the kick-off event celebrating Islamic Heritage Month and the 150 Muslim Contributions to Canada exhibition, explore visual arts and traditions of calligraphy and Ebru art forms while learning about the history and heritage of Canadian Muslims.

Oct. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Enjoy Islamic musical arts through vocal expressions, drumming and breakout performances.

Come learn and celebrate history and culture this Islamic Heritage Month. This activity is included with the cost of admission.

Spooktacular Family Fun

Family Fun Activity for October

Every weekend, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Guide the family through art projects at PAMA and inspire creativity.

These drop-in activities are included with PAMA admission and no registration is required. This October, create a Mexican tin foil art frame, inspired by the Day of the Dead.

Family Fun Day

Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Family time adventures happen here this October as PAMA celebrates Halloween at the BOO-seum.

Join in every third Saturday of the month for a day full of creativity. Drop-in. It’s included with cost of PAMA admission (only $12 for two adults and up to five kids!).

Family Art and Yoga will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Learn yoga movements and explore the art buffet for exploratory learning at its best. Space is limited, arrive early.

Family Art and Stories will be from 2:45 to 3:45 p.m. This program is designed to engage and inspire younger children through hands-on activities and stories.

The Family Tour will run from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

Discover more. Meet in the Museum Lobby for a special family-friendly tour.

The Family Fun Activity and Colouring Room wull be open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PAMA Kids Halloween Spooktacular, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Peel, will be Oct. 28, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Don’t miss a special storytelling, shadow puppetry performance as well as drop-in activities with artists Sharada Eswar and Sonja Rainey and The Boys and Girls Club of Peel.

Plus complete the Halloween scavenger hunt and win a sweet prize.

Macramé Plant Hanger Workshop

Oct. 12

This is being offered at a new low cost of $10 for members and $15 for non-members

Every hear the saying, “Everything old is new again?” That is certainly the case when talking about macramé with the vintage revival in full swing and bohemian décor back in popular demand, ‘70s nostalgia is all the rage in fashion and interior decorating. Macramé and traditional handcrafts are definitely trending again; from Etsy to Pinterest to PAMA workshops, macramé is everywhere.

What is macramé? A form of textile-making art, macramé uses knotting to create intricate patterns and designs. These hangings create one-of-a-kind statements in your home with a contemporary spin on the ‘70s tradition. Fresh new materials, styles and designs have been taking this classic craft into contemporary interiors.

Don’t forget favourite activities that run all year, like Knit@PAMA every Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m., PAMA Unplugged Tours every Thursday evening, Art of Yoga Oct. 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Peel Aboriginal Network (PAN) Drumming Circle Oct. 19, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Queer Exposure in partnership with LAMP Community Heath Centre Oct. 26, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Open Studio Oct. 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

There is also the last chance to see the Peel 150: Stories of Canada exhibition, which closes Oct. 15.

PAMA is a place to explore and learn about Peel Region’s culture and heritage, and to converse, question and tell stories to help make new and fascinating connections to the surrounding community.

Operated by the Region of Peel, PAMA is at 9 Wellington St. E. in Brampton. Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.

Readers Comments (0)