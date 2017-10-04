Yale Trucks have early lead in seniors’ hockey

A solid team effort Monday night left Yale Industrial Trucks as the only undefeated team after two weeks of play in the Caledon Senior Hockey League.

Five players shared in the scoring as Yale downed Heart Lake Insurance 5-3 at Caledon East. In the other games, the Grit Bagmen defeated Rutherford Global Logistics 7-4 and Fines Ford Lincoln held on for a 7-6 win over the Jiffy Lube Oilers.

Yale 5, Heart Lake Insurance 3

Tony Dinis led the points parade for Yale with a goal and two assists.

Bob McHardy and Grant Moffat each chipped in a goal and an assist. The other goals came from Brian Samuel and Steve Smith. Team sponsor Al McFadyen, Bernie Tisdale and team rep James Heenan each had one assist.

Howard Wight, Peter Kuchar and Tim Sinclair scored for Heart Lake. Team rep Ian Kerr, Jamie Hardman, Mike McNamara, Rod Sinclair and Steve Tarasco all had single assists.

Grit 7, Rutherford 4

Super sub Victor Marrelli stepped in to fill out a sparse Grit lineup and led them to victory with three goals and three assists.

Team sponsor Greg Collins and Jim Sabaziotis were right behind him. Collins fired two goals and three assists while Sabaziotis scored once and added four helpers. Carlo Fantin scored the other goal while John Crossley and Robert Ianno helped set up one goal each.

Mark Perrin scored a goal and added an assist for Rutherford. Bruno Fracassi, Nick Pistilli, and Ron Sampson scored the other goals. Single assists went to Jim Dunbar, Jim Kutchera and team rep Nick Taccogna.

Fines Ford 7, Jiffy Lube 6

Fines Ford built a 7-4 lead by the midway mark of the third period and then held off a furious comeback by Jiffy Lube, who scored twice in the final four minutes.

Mike Foley led the scoring for Fines with three goals while Bret Smith had a goal and two assists. Alex Dorosh bagged a pair of goals. Team rep Ted Callighen had a goal and an assist. Dom D’Orazio led the assists parade with two while singles went to Dave Armstrong, Jim Schaefer and Luch Pinarello.

Team rep Peter Coghill and Gary Hughes led the Jiffy Lube attack with three goals and one assist and two goals and two assists, respectively. George Armstrong scored the other goal. Single assists were managed by team rep Brian Fetterly, Marty Madensky, Maurizo Giorgio, Pete McNamara, Rick Geiger and Steve Sanderson.

