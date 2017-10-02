Contents

Editorial Cartoon — Sept. 28, 2017

October 2, 2017

         

Crowds braved the hot weather to take in 159th Bolton Fall Fair

         

Town wants Peel to take Albion-Vaughan Road

By Bill Rea The road along the southeast edge of Caledon could soon be the responsibility of Peel Region, with the Town taking over a ...

TEDDY BEAR CLINIC OCT. 2

         

Check out Messy Church in Caledon East

It is no surprise that lifestyles today are hectic, busy and sometimes messy. With the hustle and bustle of everyday life, some routines have changed ...

CCS hosting job fair next week

Jobs Caledon of Caledon Community Services (CCS) will be hosting a multi-employer community job fair Oct. 4. It will run from noon to 4 p.m ...

Human trafficking survivor to address FTP

Lured to Canada from Hungary, she was held captive for 90 days before she managed to escape. Timea Nagy, a human trafficking survivor, will share ...

         

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 “Has your life been affected by someone else’s drinking? Al-Anon Family Group is for you.” The Bolton group meets Thursdays at 8:30 ...