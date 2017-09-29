Sports

Senior hockey players hit ice for another season

September 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Tim Sinclair made a splash in his Caledon Senior Hockey League debut with two goals and an assist Monday night to spark Heart Lake Insurance to a 5-3 win over Fines Ford Lincoln.
In the other games for the opening night of the season at Caledon East, Yale Industrial Trucks downed the Grit Bagmen 5-2 and Jiffy Lube Oilers dumped Rutherford Global Logistics 6-3.
Heart Lake 5, Fines Ford 3
Sinclair had lots of help on the Heart Lake offence as Peter Kuchar, Jamie McDonald and Mike McNamara each notched a goal and an assist.
Single assists went to team sponsor Chris Spilar, Frank McKay, team rep Ian Kerr, Jamie Hardman and Steve Tarasco.
Bret Smith’s off-season conditioning paid off as he exploded out of the gate with all three goals for Fines Ford. Jeff Boyles added two assists with Dom D’Orazio, Stefan Pacula and team rep Ted Callighen getting one each.
Yale 5, Grit 2
Steve Smith, Grant Moffat and Bob McHardy powered the Yale attack with four points each.
Smith had two goals and two assists while Moffat and McHardy each had a goal and three assists. Team rep James Heenan scored the other goal. Team sponsor Al McFadyen and Bill Davis each had one helper.
The Grit Bagmen played more like the Grit Bagged Men in dropping their first game of the season. But Tony Curcio had his legs moving, popping both Grit goals. Jim Sabaziotis, team sponsor Greg Collins, John Crossley and Mike Shore contributed single assists.
Jiffy Lube 6, Rutherford 3
Team rep Peter Coghill showed the way for Jiffy Lube with two goals.
Team sponsor Brian Fetterly was right there with him with a goal and an assist. Also putting up one of each were Greg Frangakis, George Armstrong and Pete McNamara. Maurizo Giorgio led the assists parade with two while singles went to Frank Cirone, Rick Geiger and Clark Chung.
Bill Doherty had a goal and an assist for Rutherford. Nick Pistilli and team rep Nick Taccogna scored the other goals. Ron Sampson set up two goals while Bruno Fracassi and Rich Petrie had single assists.

         

