Crowds braved the hot weather to take in 159th Bolton Fall Fair
September 28, 2017 ·
0 Comments
The weather over the weekend was ideal for outdoor activities, and plenty of people used the 159th Bolton Fall Fair as the excuse to get out. What better way to open a fall fair than by wrecking cars. The annual Demolition Derby attracted crowds to the fairgrounds Friday night.
The 4-H garden tractor pul was among the attractions Saturday afternoon. Emily Boughen was at the wheel of this tractor, which pulled the sled more than 135 feet.
Theo Collins and Monty Collins from Toronto were the winners in the pre-4-H show Saturday.
Ryder and Piper Laland, both 5, former winners in the twin competition in the Fair’s Baby Contest, were both giving it their all in the Kiddie Pedal Pull.
Outgoing Fair Ambassador Callie Dowds (middle) crowned the new Senior Ambassador Stephanie Steh, 16, and the returning Junior Ambassador Kayla Emerson, 15.
Photos by Bill Rea
There were some fun farm toys to be played with in the sanded area of the arena, and Alex and Ethan Bridgman, almost 3, had a good time learning that.
Aubrey and Stella Mason live in Shelburne, but their father Shawn used to be the president of the Albion and Bolton Agricultural Society. They also did a good job decorating this wagon, and their efforts won them this bike.
Circus Lumberjack Tim Burr had some interesting things to do with a chainsaw.
Special Olympian Jason Scorcia was taking part in the opening ceremonies Friday night.
The Chip Off the Old Block contest had a prize for the parent-child look alikes. That was won by Matthias Herzog of Bolton and his son William, 2.
Rocks and Rings were offering tips on curling. Lucca Verone, 8, Maya Scarpa, 4, Matteo Scarpa, 8, and Michela Scarpa, 6, were taking the opportunity to learn something of the game.
There were lots of animals to be seen at the fair. Elizabeth Mercer of Cambridge was helping her son Landan, 2, check out these goats belonging to Peace Ranch.
Natalie Cheng, of Hands on Exotics, was showing Azula, a blue-tongued skink, to Ivee Iaboni, 6, of Bolton and her mother Darlene.
“It’s a great day for a fair, isn’t it?” Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson declared at the opening ceremonies Friday night.
Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones praised the work of volunteers in making the Fair possible.
The FireGuy was doing some pretty clever stunts with flame.
The Hockey Guy had some amusing tricks in his performance.
Eleanor Hewlett, 3, of Collingwood, was getting a taste of what it’s like to milk a cow.
Madison Van West, a junior planner with the Region of Peel was among those handing out information on the Region.
Lots of people had fun on these pedal carts, driving them around the track on the fairgrounds. Jaime Pauvif of Bolton and his son Antonio, 2, were having a good time on the track.
Members of the Fair Board were busy Sunday morning at the grill working on the pancake breakfast. Seen here are Nicole French, Mike Bonifacio, Dan Kolb and Domenic Maggi.
Amanda Steen, animal ambassador with Little Ray’s Reptile Zoo and Nature Centre in Hamilton was showing Reina, a three-year-old barn owl.