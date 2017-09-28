Salamander Festival Saturday

September 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Looking for salamanders?
There will be lots of them, along with other fun things, this Saturday (Sept. 30) in Belfountain.
The event will be the annual Belfountain Salamader Festival, which will be operating out of Belfountain Conservation Area and throughout the hamlet. It will run from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Hosted by the Belfountain Community Organization in partnership with Credit Valley Conservation, this event will once again foster community spirit with live music, vendors, a silent auction and delicious food sourced locally, featuring a favourite — the Belfountain Inn’s squash soup.
You must be logged in to post a comment.