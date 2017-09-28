Headline News

Animals to be blessed at St. James’

September 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

A service of Thanksgiving for God’s gifts of creatures great and small will take place at St. James’, Caledon East Oct. 1 at 2 p.m.
All animals, along with their human friends, are invited to this celebration of God’s creation, and of people’s responsibility to take care of all that He created.
Pets should come on leads or in a container, and should bring their own bowl for water. Rev. Greg Fiennes-Clinton will be blessing all of the animals and, St. James’ extends a special invitation to service and companion dogs in Caledon, and their owners.
St. James’ is at 6025 Old Church Rd. in Caledon East.
For further information, call 905-584-9635 or email to stjamesoffice6025@gmail.com

         

