TEDDY BEAR CLINIC OCT. 2
September 28, 2017 ·
Snelgrove Veterinary Services will be holding their third annual Teddy Bear Clinic Oct. 2 from 2 to 7:30 p.m. It is free, and any child can come in with their favorite stuffed animal and one of the veterinarians will do a thorough exam on it. They’ve even been known to do minor surgeries. The children will get to dress up like junior doctors and learn about a great profession. It will be at 11526 Hurontario St. Call 905-846-3316 for more information.
