Ian Reid to perform at CrossCurrents

September 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Singer-songwriter Ian Reid of Rockwood, Ontario, has a passion for a good story and the poignancy of everyday life in small communities.
He will be bringing his sounds to CrossCurrents Café in Bolton tomorrow (Friday) night.
Reid’s songwriting reflects what people can and can’t change and often leaves listeners remarking on the parallels to his lyrics with their own lives. He also has a uniquely engaging and entertaining stage presence and an ability to connect with his audiences. He loves to augment his voice, guitar, and ukulele with quirky anecdotes from home and abroad.
CrossCurrents Cafe operates out of Bolton United Church at the corner of King and Nancy Streets (use side entrance).
The doors will open at 7:30 p.m. with the music scheduled to start at 8.
Admissions is free, but donations are welcome.
